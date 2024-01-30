Church contributes three ambulance units to Sarawak

SIBU (Jan 30): The Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has so far contributed three units of ambulance to Sarawak.

According to its representative Sandy Hall, this number includes the one currently being built for Serian.

“Those for Sibu and Kuching (the projects) are completed.

“The one for Serian probably would not be ready till about April,” he told reporters when met after symbolically handing over a new ambulance to Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu Chapter chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee here yesterday, which was witnessed by MRC Sibu advisor Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

Adding on, Hall expressed gratitude for being able to help the community and make an impact that would help all residents later on.

He recalled upon learning that Sibu required an ambulance, this was communicated to the supervisor in Hong Kong, and subsequently, the church managed to get the project approved.

“The church has members, who have been donating funds around the world.

“That is how we’re able to provide for project like this, and we’re very happy to be able to do it.”

When asked about upcoming projects, Hall said they would include upgrading works on the infrastructure and equipment of Sibu, and helping out with water supply connection in a couple of villages.

“There is a bridge down in Selangau that we are sponsoring to a school,” he said about projects slated for Sibu and Selangau.

“We have other projects – the hospital that we are helping with in Miri and a school in Lundu – we cover the whole state.”