Gerawat: Tutoh community, leaders want cascading dam project to proceed

MIRI (Jan 30): Except for a few individuals, the local people are generally receptive of the proposed Sungai Tutoh cascading dam project, in view of the potential economic benefits that it would bring and also the minimal environmental impact from it.

In stating this, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Office (Labour, Immigration and

Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala said judging from his engagement with the people on the ground, many of them did want the cascading dam project to proceed.

“The community leaders and the people in Tutoh area, together with myself as Mulu assemblyman, Telang Usan assemblyman YB Dato Dennis Ngau, and (Baram MP) YB Dato Anyie Ngau fully support the proposed cascading dam at Sungai Tutoh,” he said in a statement.

This project, said Gerawat, would accelerate development of the much-needed infrastructure, improve the connectivity, open up more economic opportunities for the community and attract investors for further development in the future.

“This would potentially create the multiplier effect to benefit the community,” he added.

On Jan 28, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg gave his assurance that the locals would not be forced into accepting the setting up of power-generating cascading dams in rivers throughout the state, and the projects would only be implemented if the locals had agreed to them.

Adding on his points, Gerawat described the cascading dam concept as being very different from those in Bakun or Murum.

“It (cascading dam) involves the construction of a few small dams along the river, and each dam does not flood big areas of land.

“It would have minimal impact on the environment, the lands along the river and no resettlement of longhouses is required,” he said.

Gerawat’s statement was issued in response to a few individuals opposing the cascading dam project at Sungai Tutoh, claiming that it would be like the dams in Bakun and Murum where the reservoirs flooded large areas of land and thus, necessitated the resettlement of the residents.

It is stated that Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) is focusing their feasibility study on that part of Sungai Tutoh upstream of the Mulu National Park and downstream of Pulong Tauh National Park, but the exact location can only be determined upon completion of the feasibility study.

Gerawat had previously called upon those who opposed the cascading dam project to wait for the engagement sessions, planned for next month, so as to have a better understanding about the matter, rather than making premature objections.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement today, Penghulu Benedict Wak of the Tutoh area, Councillor Gary Hashim Wan and a few village chiefs from Long Terawan, slammed an activist from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and a few other individuals for misrepresenting the Sungai Tutoh community over matters pertaining to the project as well as other issues.

Referring to a video that went viral recently, the statement said these people did not have the mandate to speak on behalf of the local community, as they were not staying in the local villages.

“They’re only interested in opposing development projects, and have never participated in any local meetings or activities,” said the statement.

As government mandated representatives of the people of Long Terawan and Kampung Malinau, the signatories of the statement said they pledged support for the cascading dam project in Sungai Tutoh as it would accelerate development and open up many opportunities for the people to raise their standard of living.