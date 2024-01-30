Three injured in two-car collision in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 30): Three people were injured in a collision involving two cars in front of SMK Kemena, Jalan Kampung Jepak here yesterday.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said firefighters were despatched to the scene after being notified about the incident at 5.23pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the driver of a car was pinned to his seat, while the driver and passenger of another car were rescued by members of the public before the arrival of the firefighters,” he added.

Wan Kamaruddin said the firefighters managed to extricate the 54-year-old driver from the car, before handing him over to the paramedics for further action.

“The two other victims, both aged 33, who sustained minor injuries were also taken to hospital for treatment,” he added.

After cleaning up the oil spill on the road and ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.