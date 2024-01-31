Joachim supports action for renting out PPR flats

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 31): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam has called for strict enforcement to ensure People’s Housing Project (PPR) flats are not rented out to third party.

He said this to reporters when asked about a viral Facebook posting by the Tuaran District Council, confiscating PPR units after violating agreements such as renting out to third parties.

“If you applied for PPR you should live there because you are qualified for it. We screen all applicants, and that is why we are giving it to them because they are qualified.

“Bu if you don’t want to live there and rent it to others, we automatically will disqualify you from getting the house. Full stop,” he said, adding that strict enforcement is needed to avoid similar issues from happening all over again.

“We have very limited units, about only 2,000 available at the moment but applicants are about 10,000. This is unfair if you are renting it out,” he added.

Recently, Tuaran District Council Enforcement Division together with JPHS Management Company (PPR Taman Sri Rugading) and Amalmaju Management Company (PPR Gayang Ria 1) carried out an operation to confiscate PPR units that have been subject to a contract termination notice for violating the terms of the agreement such as not occupying the unit for more than three months, renting it out and arrears issues.

Similar operations are expected to be done at all PPR flats all over Sabah, said Joachim.

He also said the ministry will update the progress and will be sharing the number of PPR units confiscated to the media soon.