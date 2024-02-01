Fatimah: Kenyalang Gold Card death compassionate assistance to be amended

SIBU (Feb 1): The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Wellbeing Development will amend the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) death compassionate assistance this year, said its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said this was following feedback from KGC cardholders that they are not benefiting from the assistance, and suggested that the benefits be provided to them while they are still alive.

“This death compassionate assistance is part of the Kenyalang Gold Card, given to the next-of-kin of card holders (who had passed away), and will receive aid of RM3,000.

“But beginning this year, we will carry out amendments to the death compassionate assistance. We will reduce the death compassionate assistance, but during the lifetime of KGC holders, we suggest that the aid received be in the form of health care.

“That means for medical fees,” Fatimah said during the ‘Sejambak Kasih’ Chinese New Year programme at a local hotel here today.

However, she said, the ministry would cap the assistance to a certain figure for cardholders with income of above RM7,000 per month.

“If more than that (RM7,000) they have to top up (medical fees) themselves,” she added.