Curtin Malaysia hosts visit by Immigration Department Sarawak’s delegation

MIRI (Feb 3): A delegation from the Sarawak branch of the Immigration Department, led by its director Abdul Halim Abang Naili, recently made a visit to Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia).

The visitors also comprised assistant director Yusdi Morshidi, head of development Mohamad Jamjuma Jayam, head of Miri Division Abang Mat Noor Abang Abdul Samat and his assistant Mohamad Sopian Abdul Nasip, Miri’s Visa, Pass and Permit Unit officer-in-charge Dennis Linggie, Miri Expatriate Services Division (ESD) officer Andika Tukiran and supervisor Azmee Amin, and also the Student Pass Unit supervisor Yusdi Sarimi.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, also the university’s management committee chairman led the welcoming committee, also comprising the pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig, chief operating officer Sharon Chong, and members of the management team.

“The visit and discussion were centred on students’ visa matters; thus, reinforcing the department’s commitment towards facilitating a seamless experience for international students.

“The delegation also engaged in insightful conversations with the university’s representatives, exploring avenues for streamlining visa processes to enhance the overall experience of students coming to pursue their education at the institution.

“In addition, the delegation undertook an informative tour of the campus where they had the opportunity to witness the university’s state-of-the-art facilities.

“We are committed to maintaining strong partnerships with relevant government bodies so as to ensure that our students would have the necessary support and resources to thrive in their academic pursuits,” said Curtin Malaysia in a statement.

For additional information about Curtin Malaysia, go to www.curtin.edu.my or look for Curtin Malaysia on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Tik-Tok platforms.