Miri Port Authority marks new milestone with completion of new office, cafeteria building

MIRI (Feb 3): Miri Port Authority (MPA) has marked a new milestone in its physical infrastructure development and business activities upon the completion of its double storey office building and cafeteria.

Its chairman Dato Paulus Palu Ngumbang said the new office and cafeteria building which were completed in December last year, signifies MPA’s commitment in providing quality services and meeting customers’ needs.

He said this in his address at the launching of the new office and cafeteria building at MPA’s Crew Change Terminal at Kampung Pulau Melayu here, on Thursday.

“The facilities are built to further enhance customers’ and investors’ confidence in the commercial development, particularly the oil and gas industries in the northern region, and especially that of Miri Division,” he said.

According to him, the new office building would cater to the handling of crew vessel operations and other logistics services, particularly to the oil and gas offshore activities.

“The office space is offered for rental at a very competitive rate, while the cafeteria is open to the public,” he said.

“I fully believe that with the provision of various logistics services at this building, supported by the well-established and excellent management systems in place, Miri Port is on the right footing to play its significant role as a full-fledged base support services in this region.

“This augurs well with Sarawak’s vision to become a developed state with high income economy by the year 2030,” Paulus stressed.

“On behalf of MPA, I would like to thank all parties, especially to the contractors – PCS Konsultant Sdn Bhd and Layun Enterprise; as well as to the board of directors, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development, management and staff for their contributions in MPA’s endeavours.

“We must work as a team and have the same direction to develop Sarawak,” Paulus said, echoing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Jophari Tun Openg’s keynote address at the Leadership Forum held in Langkawi recently.

Present at the launching ceremony were MPA general manager Serawa Budol, business associates and staff members.