SMK Taman Tunku Miri presents prizes, incentives to 291 outstanding students

MIRI (Feb 3): SMK Taman Tunku’s parent-teacher association (PTA) presented prizes and extracurricular incentives to 291 outstanding students of the 2023/2024 term, including those who have performed well in national and international events.

A total of 900 students from Transition Class up to Form 4 attended the ceremony yesterday, where SMK Taman Tunku showed its appreciation to pupils who had excelled in academics, co-curricular activities, and as praiseworthy personalities.

SMK Taman Tunku co-curriculum senior assistant Noorlisyam Bin Ghazali presented the incentives to 82 students who brought glory to the school through achievements in co-curricular activities in the 2023/2024 session.

The school athletes contributed 10 gold medals, eight silver medals, and 12 bronze medals in the 2023 Miri Division School Sports Council.

Chrish Hergreaves Willie (2B), who represented Sarawak in the 4x100m event, won a silver medal at the MSS Malaysia Athletics Championship. He received the ‘Most Promising Male Student Award’, along with Juiet Judy Bangai (2C) who received the ‘Most Promising Female Student Award’ in the co-curricular activities category.

Additionally, Alex Moh Nieng Ang and Nicole Chang Xin Hui who won first place in the 6th International Chinese Creative Writing Competition, as well as Allen Lai Shin who got second place, received awards from the school for their outstanding achievements in creative writing at the international level.

Meanwhile, PTA chairman Jawan Merinda called on students to take advantage of any opportunity to master knowledge, skills, and character to gain a competitive edge.