Walk the talk on building heart and cancer centres in Sibu, Wong to two Sibu MPs

SIBU (Feb 4): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong calls on two members of parliament here to walk the talk on building heart and cancer centres in Sibu.

Wong said this in response to Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian’s recent statement on the state’s progress in fighting for its health autonomy.

As the matter is still under federal jurisdiction, Wong asserted that the people have the right to demand that the two MPs – Lanang MP Alice Lau and Sibu MP Oscar Ling inform them of their plans and actions on how to bring a heart centre to Sibu.

He pointed out that the much-needed heart and cancer centres would serve a population of over 900,000 residing in the divisions of Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit, Betong and Sarikei.

“Data shows that 141 out of every 100,000 people in the country suffer from coronary heart disease, and this shows the huge demand for heart disease treatment,” he told the press during the SUPP Dudong’s mobile service session at a coffee shop here today.

“Sarawak is no exception, but for many years, there has been only one heart centre in Sarawak, and patients including those in central Sarawak have been forced to travel far for medical treatment,” he said.

“If Sibu has a heart centre, not only it will be beneficial to the Sibu people, but also to those in Sarikei, Bintangor, Mukah, Dalat, Kapit and even Bintulu.

The heart disease patients in the central region, he added, had to go to the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan or to other private medical centres in Kuching to receive better treatment on heart ailments.

“Sadly, these patients often have to bear additional costs, such as air tickets, and there is also the problem of insufficient flights.

“Although land transportation is feasible, it takes a long time and may be inconvenient for patients, especially in emergencies, where every second counts.”

“As I have suggested many times, if a full-scale heart centre cannot be built in the early stage, at least a satellite heart centre can be set up in Sibu to handle a specific level of disease needs, to which it can gradually be upgraded to a full-scale heart centre,” he said.

SUPP Dudong vice-chairman Dr Wong Chya Wei, meanwhile, said that it is pertinent that a satellite heart centre be set up not only in the central region of Sarawak but also in the northern region as well.

“Sarawak is such a vast state, but we only have one heart centre in Kuching,” said Dr Wong, adding it would be good to have one satellite centre at each region as the heart disease is still very prevalent in this country.

Also present was SUPP Dudong branch advisor Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck.