Mayor: 12 bitten by potentially rabid dog roaming Jln Chawan (UPDATED)

KUCHING (Feb 6): The public has been warned to be wary of a potentially rabid dog roaming along Jalan Chawan here.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng in a Facebook post today said a total of six victims had been bitten by the canine since Monday, including four today.

“Four victims were bitten by the dog today (Feb 6), with the latest case reported at the Bank Simpanan Nasional branch in Tabuan Jaya. The public is urged to exercise caution,” he said in the post.

As of press time, a total of 12 cases involving victims aged between 28 and 78 were reported to have been bitten by the same dog.

The dog is believed to be a mixed-breed Corgi.

It was informed that an operation to locate and capture the dog is ongoing.