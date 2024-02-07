Bidayuh community to organise this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak do

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Bidayuh community will take the reins to organise this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak Celebration.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Dayak communities take turns to host the celebration, with the Orang Ulu community hosting in 2022 and the Iban community last year.

“Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn of the Bidayuh community will be the chairman of this year’s Gawai Dayak Celebration Management Committee,” Uggah said during the 2023 Gawai Dayak Celebration Appreciation Dinner last night.

He noted last year’s celebration was most memorable with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim joining Sarawak in celebrating the festival.

Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who was last year’s celebration organising committee chairman, thanked the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; as well as other government agencies and individuals who contributed to the success of last year’s celebration.

He also called on all government agencies and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to cooperate and work together on this year’s celebration.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had allocated a budget of RM1 million for last year’s event.

Among those present last night were Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom; Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil; Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang; Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata; Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development permanent secretary Sirai Daha; Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik; and Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak Malaysia (Forum) representative Peter Sawal.