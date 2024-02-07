Curtin M’sia to offer cutting-edge drone training, safety programmes

MIRI (Feb 7): Curtin University Malaysia and Drone Academy Asia (DAA) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a partnership to foster innovation and safety in drone technology.

DAA is Malaysia’s premier Civil Aviation of Malaysia (CAAM)-approved remote pilot training organisation.

The transformative industry-academic collaboration reflects both parties’ shared commitment in driving the drone technology as well as bridging the gap between education and industry, and advancing awareness of regulatory standards for safe drone operation.

Curtin Malaysia pro vice-chancellor, president and chief executive Prof Simon Leunig, who signed the MoU on behalf of the university, said the programme will provide participants with cutting-edge training that meets the highest industry standards and ensure they are well-equipped to navigate the skies responsibly.

Under the MoU, Curtin Malaysia and DAA will jointly promote awareness among students, the public and industry professionals in Sarawak about regulatory requirements for safe drone operation.

“The collaboration is also about empowerment of Curtin Malaysia’s staff and students whereby DAA will offer staff discounted rate for Remote Pilot Certificate of Competency Basic (RCoC-B) training programme.

“Furthermore, DAA will provide two scholarships for students undergoing the RCoC-B training quarterly for the duration of the MoU.

“These initiatives will be key to driving innovation and excellence at Curtin Malaysia, enhancing the skill set of our staff and students, and aligning with the demands of today’s dynamic market,” he said in a statement.

Leunig added that Curtin Malaysia remains open to exploring other areas of cooperation with DAA that may benefit both parties.

“We recognise the importance of other forms of collaboration as necessitated by the dynamic nature of both the drone and education industries.

“By leveraging on DAA’s cutting-edge training facilities, highly-experienced professional drone pilot instructors, and quality training courses, along with our strengths in research, academia, professional development, and training, we can stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies,” he said.

DAA director Erin Hoo, who signed on behalf of the academy, briefed on the academy’s industry-leading drone innovation and training programmes, which are both approved by CAAM and certified by technology giant DJI.

Hoo added the academy’s training programmes have received recognition from Human Resource Development Corporation (HRDC).

Besides providing certified drone training courses, DAA is a DJI Enterprise Distributor in Malaysia, which offers other services such as equipment and software supply, compliance documentation, consultation and proof of concepts, customised advanced equipment, and application-based courses.