SOGDC, FVSB to provide operation and maintenance services in SOGIP

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): Sabah Oil & Gas Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (SOGDC) and FPSO Ventures Sdn Bhd (FVSB) have joined forces for a collaboration in operation and maintenance (O&M) services in Sipitang Oil & Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP).

The two parties had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this effort at Magellan Sutera Resort here on Thursday, specifically to collaboratively engage and combine their respective capabilities and resources for the development and provision of the scope of work of O&M services to potential clients in SOGIP.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, SOGDC chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and FVSB managing director Datuk Abdul Farish Rashid.

SOGDC was represented by its managing director cum chief executive officer Datuk Harun Ismail, while FVSB was represented by its chief operating officer Captain Stephen Sivaneswaren.

Masidi said the MoU signing marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the SOGIP, and the partnership is incredibly important as it will help to build and enhance the skills of local Sabahans, especially in the specialised service of O&M in the oil and gas industry.

“As the State Minister of Finance, I am excited by the prospect of this partnership acting as a catalyst for boosting the growth of the industrial sector and economic development in our beloved state.

“The opportunities from this collaboration will surely contribute to helping Sabah progress and prosper. May this partnership bring forth a new era of growth, opportunity and prosperity for Sabah and its people,” he said.

Abdul Rahman said the collaboration between SOGDC and FVSB is a much encouraged and needed cooperation towards enhancing the management framework of SOGIP, which is in line with SOGDC’s vision in becoming a premier oil and gas industrial park of choice in Asia Pacific.

“We do believe that O&M services in the oil and gas industry is a highly skilled services and this collaboration with FPSO Ventures being an experienced company in providing O&M services, will be able to cater for potential clients in SOGIP while also assisting in creating employment opportunities in industrial sectors in Sabah.

“As we stand at the threshold of this new chapter, let us reaffirm our commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation. Let us work hand in hand to realize the full potential of SOGIP and propel Sabah towards a future filled with prosperity and success,” he said.

Harun said SOGDC is glad to be partnering with FVSB being an experienced company in O&M sector.

“We do believe that this collaboration will certainly add further value to SOGIP while also assist in creating employment and development opportunities in industrial sectors in Sabah,” he said.

Stephen said FVSB is honored to be partnering SOGDC in the venture and it is looking forward to bring along its 20 years of experience in the O&M sector.

“We wish to complement the state’s aspirations in building a capable and competent workforce to meet the industry needs moving ahead,” he said.

FVSB is an experienced company which runs the O&M services and initiatives for offshore floating systems around South East Asia region, since 2003 whilst SOGDC is a company wholly owned by the State Government to spearhead the development of SOGIP.