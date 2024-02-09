The Borneo Post takes a break for Chinese New Year’s Eve

KUCHING (Feb 9): The Borneo Post’s online edition is taking a break today, Chinese New Year’s Eve.

However, our dedicated team is on standby should there be major breaking news.

The online edition of the largest English daily in Borneo will return tomorrow – the first day of Chinese New Year.

The print edition of The Borneo Post is available today.

There will be no print edition from tomorrow until Monday.

Be sure to get your copy of The Borneo Post print edition from Tuesday.

The management and staff of The Borneo Post wish everyone celebrating Chinese New Year a very happy and prosperous Year of the Wood Dragon.