Ex-DCM: Sarawak’s success is attributed to the unity of its people

KUCHING (Feb 11): Sarawak’s success is attributed to the unity of Sarawakians, says former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.

He added that Abang Johari exemplifies leadership that unites everyone.

“This is the future of Sarawak, where everyone works together.

“I recalled that initially, many people were doubtful of Sarawak’s initiatives, but those ideas became a reality,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg came for his Chinese New Year open house in Fairway Villa, Jalan Sultan Tengah here yesterday (Feb 10).

Dr Chan conveyed his confidence in Abang Johari’s leadership for Sarawak, praising him for the evident passion in developing the state.

“I feel that the Premier is pointing Sarawak towards the right direction,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Chan encourages everyone to embody the spirit of the Chinese by calming their minds and emotions, avoiding stress, and simply enjoying the celebration.

“Although business is strong, everyone is still taking the time to celebrate Chinese New Year.

“To make it enjoyable and meaningful, this season must be celebrated with everyone else irrespective of race or religion”, he said.

Also present during Dr Chan’s CNY open house were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi; Abang Johari and wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Tourism Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan.