Humble Abang Johari treasures true friendships, says Miri businessman

MIRI (Feb 13): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been described as one who walks the talk in appreciating true friendship.

Miri businessman Chong Tai Yu, who has known Abang Johari for around 40 years, said the Premier has proven this from when he first entered politics to present times.

“He is humble and treasures friendship, and this is something we share and hold dear,” Chong said when Abang Johari visited his Chinese New Year open house in Bakam this morning.

Chong, who shared that he has gone through many trials and tribulations in his business, added Abang Johari has continued to be a friend throughout the decades.

During the open house, there was also a cake to celebrate Abang Johari’s seventh year helming the state.

Among those present were Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang; Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Utility and Telecommunication Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi; Lee’s wife Datin Sri Kong Shui Lin; Julaihi’s wife Datin Sadiah Buji; and Chong’s wife Lai Nyat Choon.

Abang Johari and entourage later left for Sibu to continue with Chinese New Year visits in central Sarawak.