Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 a ‘show-stopper’ this CNY

KUCHING (Feb 13): Somersby has unveiled a new limited flavour, meant as a show-stopper for this Chinese New Year (CNY) season.

The Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 is hailed as a refreshing flavour that serves as the ideal complement to the festivities that usher in the ‘Year of the Dragon’.

The symbolic significance of the Mandarin oranges, referred to as ‘kam’ in Cantonese, adds an extra layer of meaning, symbolising gold and prosperity, enhancing the celebration.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini remarked: “This CNY, Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 brings buzzing excitement to alcohol-free drinkers with its pleasant sparkling sweetness, making it a perfect ‘kam’-panion to ‘wel-‘kam’ the festivities, while offering a cool and refreshing touch to combat the hot weather.

“This is our way of wishing our consumers more ‘ong’ (prosperity) and an abundance of happiness in ‘wel-KAM-ing’ the Lunar New Year.”

Ideal when served over ice, this rejuvenating drink is perfect on its own, or as a delightful accompaniment to delectable CNY delicacies.

To enhance the festive thrill, Somersby 0.0 has partnered with JYNNS to present an exclusive ‘JYNNS X Somersby Wel-Kam Prosperity Bucket’, priced at only RM128 per set – each comprising four bottles of JYNNS Crown Supreme Bird’s Nest with Korean Red Ginseng and White Fungus, two cans of Somersby Apple 0.0, and two cans of Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0.

As an additional perk, shoppers would also receive a complimentary ‘JYNNS Crown Supreme Bird’s Nest Beverage Set’.

Secure these offerings today from the official Shopee store, or the chosen supermarkets and hypermarkets, while stocks last.

For additional details about Somersby Mandarin Orange 0.0 and its CNY offerings, follow SomersbyMY on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SomersbyMy, and also Instagram via www.instagram.com/somersbymy.