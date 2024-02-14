Over 50,000 ballots for Indonesian Presidential Election being counted in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 14): Over 50,000 votes for the final phase of the 2024 Indonesian Presidential Election are being counted at the Penview Convention Centre here.

Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono said the counting process here is scheduled to end by 7pm (6pm Jakarta time) tonight.

He said the presidential election is being held simultaneously with the General Election of Members of the House of Representatives (DPR), the District House of Representatives (DPD), and the District House of Representatives (DPRD).

There are 64,900 fixed voters across nine divisions in Sarawak.

“We will be expecting to count more than 50,000 ballots due to the high number of participation rate of around 80 per cent,” Raden said when met at the convention centre today.

He explained that the Indonesian voters in Sarawak had exercised their voting rights through mobile ballot boxes across the state as well as fixed ballot boxes at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching between Feb 4 and 11.

“Today is our final process for vote counting, final stage of all the election process,” Raden said.

He said the counting of votes began simultaneously in Jakarta together with all consulate general offices, including in Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu.

The counting of votes here will be carried out by more than 650 officials.

He added the results from Kuching will be reported to Jakarta where the announcement of results will be made.