Decomposed body missing lower half found in Sungai Sian

SIBU (Feb 17): A decomposed body missing its lower half was found floating at Sungai Sian on Friday.

According to a statement by Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi, the police received a report on the discovery of the body from a worker at Sungai Sian Ferry at 10am today and went to the location to investigate.

From the investigation, it was revealed there was a report of a missing person in Sibu before.

However, the police failed to identify the body as it was already decomposed.

“The police will continue with the investigation by using DNA samples to determine its identity. Members of the public are urged not to speculate on the case,” he said.