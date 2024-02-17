Uggah: Ministry, JKR to keep closer tabs on contractors so projects complete on time

KUCHING (Feb 17): All contractors will be constantly monitored to ensure they complete their projects as scheduled, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development said his ministry and its agencies, particularly the Public Works Department (JKR), will do the monitoring.

“The close monitoring and visits are especially for formerly sick projects which were handed over to new or rescue contractors. There are about 50 such projects statewide, and my visit today marks the beginning of this close monitoring,” he said when inspecting the work progress of the Jalan Baru Matang Phase 2 project.

Uggah added himself and his two deputies Datuk Majang Renggie and Dato Aidel Lariwoo, as well as JKR director Dato Richard Tajan, will carry out the monitoring and visits.

“We will split up so we can cover more areas. It is our hope that by this April, we will be able to know the work progress of all these (sick) projects. We do not want a situation where a sick project is handed over to a new contractor but the contractor becomes ‘sick’ as well.

“Our close involvement is in case we may need to do some remedial works,” he said.

Uggah also reminded contractors they must heed the JKR ruling of beginning works on their projects one month from the handing over of the site.

“If they fail to do so, the department will initiate a termination notice. This is one of the options for us to ensure our infrastructure projects will be completed as scheduled,” he said.

On the Jalan Baru Matang Phase 2 project, he said it was formerly a sick project but was now fine after the ministry appointed a new contractor to continue with the remaining works.

He said he was happy with the progress on the RM54.5 million project, which would be ready by May next year.

“The road will be turned into a four-lane double carriageway, from the present two-lane single carriageway, with a total length of 4.44 kilometres.

“It is now 86 per cent ahead of schedule, but there are some issues which I have directed JKR and Sarawak Energy Berhad to iron out as soon as possible,” he said.