Julau MP: Four men arrested for suspected gangsterism to be dealt additional charges

SIBU: The four men arrested on Feb 12 for suspected gangsterism in Pakan will be dealt with additional charges next week following new evidence, said Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng.

In a Facebook post yesterday, he thanked the prompt action of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain in dealing with this case.

“Tonight (Feb 17) I met CP Sarawak Datuk Mancha Ata and the top brass of the police force in Kuching and I believe they are serious in ensuring gangsterism and all illegal activities are curbed.

“We need the public, elected YBs and police to work together as one. Only then we can effectively fight organised crime. As for the four remanded on charges related to gangsterism, additional charges will be brought forward next week based on new evidence. I applaud the Sarawak police on this,” he said.

The four men arrested on Feb 12 were believed to have been dissatisfied with the RM5 angpow given by Sng.

In a recent statement, Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the four suspects aged between 32 and 53 were arrested by police from the Criminal Investigation Department at 6pm on Feb 12.

He had said the arrests were made within 24 hours after Sng lodged a report on Feb 11.

“Based on the police report lodged by the complainant, the four men were not happy with the RM5 angpow given to them. Based on the investigation, it is said that one of the suspects added RM10 in the angpow and returned it to Sng to show his dissatisfaction.

“However, the investigation is still ongoing to find out the cause of the incident,” Andam said.