Laku: Pipe burst at Lubok Piasau bridge causing Limbang’s water pressure woes

MIRI (Feb 20): A newly-discovered pipe burst at Lubok Piasau bridge is causing persistent water pressure issues in Limbang District, said Laku Management Sdn Bhd.

In a statement, Laku said the 150mm DI bridge crossing burst is hindering the restoration of water supply, with recovery efforts still ongoing to restore water pressure in Tedungan and upstream Tedungan area of Limbang District, which has affected Kampung Lubok Sigantang/Aur and Kampung Lubok Piasau.

Laku said the affected areas have shown progressive signs of pressure recovering and to ensure smooth and consistent recovery during the buffer period, its team will continue to release air locks from water mains, conduct visual inspections targeting low pressure areas to locate possible leaks or bursts, and hold comprehensive district metering zone (DMZ) analysis from Berawan Water Treatment plant to affected areas.

The water authority said that the efforts should be completed by today and once the process is finalised, water supply will gradually return to normal across all affected areas.

In the meantime, Laku is collaborating with the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) to consistently dispatch water tankers and bottled drinking water as part of its corporate social responsibility.

To date, 338,000 litres of treated water and 1,264 boxes of bottled drinking water have been distributed to residents of the affected areas.

Consumers who need water tankers to be dispatched to affected villages can contact the Laku hotline on 085-215633, 085-215644, or 085-211601.

Additionally, a water collection point has been established at the Tedungan shop lot for residents in urgent need of water.

Residents can bring water containers for collection at any time.