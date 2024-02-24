Masjid Darul Husna set to become Sibu Jaya’s new landmark

SIBU (Feb 24): The newly-completed Masjid Darul Husna at Sibu Jaya here is now regarded as a pride for the people of this township.

According to Sarawak Deputy Minister II for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, the mosque, with its amazingly creative architecture, also reflects the close cooperation between the local authorities, the developers and the local community, all of whom were involved in different aspects of the project throughout its implementation over the past few months.

The uniqueness of this mosque’s architecture reflects its true beauty, while the magnificent art presentation creates an enchanting atmosphere.

“This mosque is not just a place of worship; it is also a symbol of unity, progress and the beauty in the diversity of Sibu Jaya.

“It is set to shape the future of Sibu Jaya as a destination that is stunning, in terms of architecture, economy and also spiritual beauty,” he said in a meeting held prior to the presentation of the keys to the mosque yesterday.

It is informed that the inauguration of Masjid Darul Husna will take place this March 1, with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expected to officiate at the event.