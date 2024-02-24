Sarawak’s own food delivery app Ketek launches with Chinese, Iban language options

KUCHING (Feb 24): Sarawak’s very own food delivery application (app) Ketek has been launched today, available not only in English and Malay languages but also in Chinese and Iban.

Its chief executive officer Suhardy Yakop said the smartphone app made its debut two weeks ago via the Google Play Store, and is also accessible via its website https://ketekajak.com/.

It will be available in the Apple App Store in the near future.

Ketek’s runner and vendor apps are also available in Google Play Store separately.

During the launch ceremony, he said the food delivery would be divided into halal and non-halal food and beverages.

“People can choose the languages. Whether they want to communicate through English, Malay, Chinese or Iban language.

“This means users and riders will get the same experience as everyone else who uses Ketek,” he said during the soft launching ceremony today.

Meanwhile, Ketek founder Iswandy Yakob told The Borneo Post that they are targeting 30,000 registered users by the year end of 2024, and to recruit at least 50 runners for each division in Sarawak this year.

“The response for Ketek’s runner appl is very encouraging. Until today, Ketek has registered 275 runners throughout Sarawak and is consistently receiving new applications,” he said.

He also said that the number of user downloads will increase since the operation of Ketek has just begun.

“Vendor registration for Ketek via its vendor app just started two weeks ago and has received 192 applications. Ketek aims to have 5,000 food and ecommerce merchants within this year.

“The number of user downloads (for the apps) is still low because it is still at an early stage. But we believe it will increase every day because the operation of this app has just started,” he said.

In the meantime, Suhardy said, he is confident that Ketek apps would improve the socioeconomics of locals, especially the small and medium entrepreneurs and traders in the sub-urban and rural areas.

He said, what differentiates Ketek from other food delivery apps is that they do not take any commission from the food vendors and sellers.

“This will help Sarawakian businesses to increase their income through the gig economy sector.

“100 per cent of the income received by Ketek vendors, entrepreneurs and runners will belong to them, unlike others that charge up to more than 25 per cent commission to shippers and entrepreneurs to make a profit for the benefit of the company.

“The price of food and goods in our app is also the same as the price in the store,” he said.