Sound of explosion in viral brawl video at Jln Matang-Batu Kawa caused by fireworks, not gunfire, clarifies police

KUCHING (Feb 24): The police have confirmed the sound of an explosion in a viral video of a brawl at Jalan Matang-Batu Kawa here recently was caused by fireworks and not gunfire, clarified Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

In a statement issued Friday night, he said investigations were carried out including obtaining statements from witnesses at the scene.

“There were still netizens assuming the sound of the explosion in the video was the sound of gunfire.

“The results of the investigation, along with statements from witnesses, confirm the sound of the explosion was from fireworks being ignited by one of the parties involved in the incident,” he said.

He urged the public not to speculate without facts, as it may cause disturbance among the public and disrupt police investigations.

“Have faith in the police to conduct a thorough investigation. Any individuals involved in the case will be brought to court for charges,” he said.