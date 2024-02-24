S’wak gets ready to rumble with World Boxing Championships in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Feb 24): The sport of boxing will reach another milestone in Sarawak when pro fighters from around the world gather in Kuching for the World Boxing Championships (WBC) on May 11.

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo revealed that Sarawak has been chosen to host the prestigious world tournament after receiving a personal confirmation from WBC Asian Boxing Council president Col Thanapol Bhakdibhumi in Bangkok on Friday.

He explained that after discussions between Thanapol and him, SABA agreed to hold the WBC event at the same time as the Sarawak Open Boxing Championships from May 6 to 10 at the Petra Jaya Indoor Stadium.

“This is new history in the boxing arena in Sarawak and the country because it is the first time the WBC competition is organised in Malaysia.

“The organisation of this championship is also in response to the call from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development under its Minister, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who wants more international level events to be organised here.

“Thus, SABA would like to thank Dato Sri Abdul Karim for giving us the trust and support to bring this championship to Bumi Kenyalang,” Rahman told reporters today.

So far, eight countries have confirmed participation, namely Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Philippines, France and Brazil.

A total of five WBC matches will be held on May 11 as the pro fighters vie for the championship belt and ranking points.

“The highlight of the WBC matches will be a fight involving Sarawak’s boxing champion, Daeloniel McDelon Bong or Kilat Boy in the bantamweight category where he is expected to meet the defending champion from Thailand.

“This will be a real test for Kilat Boy but I believe he can do it, especially in front of his own supporters,” added Rahman.

On the Sarawak Open, Rahman said the third edition will be a preparation platform for Sarawak boxers to face the 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) in August.

Meanwhile, Saba is also considering bringing former world champion Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines to Kuching to enliven the atmosphere during the WBC Championships.