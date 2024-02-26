King gives ‘green light’ for stern action against MPs who overstep boundaries in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 26): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has given the ‘green light’ to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the President of Dewan Negara to take stern action against any member of the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara who ‘oversteps the boundaries’.

His Majesty, in his inaugural royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, said that the action includes imposing a 14-day ban if they remain stubborn.

“I would like to remind you that this Parliament is a place where lawmakers gather to enact rules, and Yang Berhormat are the lawmakers. It is absurd if the lawmakers fail to comply with the rules enacted.

“Therefore, I hope that all members of Parliament (MPs) will set a good example when they are in this honourable Dewan Rakyat. Maintaining decorum, instead of insulting each other. Looking at the behaviour of the MPs in the past sitting, I would be ashamed to even enter this Dewan Rakyat,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present at the ceremony was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —