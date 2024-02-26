Sibu needs to be developed into ‘university city’, opines SUPP Dudong chief

SIBU (Feb 26): Sibu is in urgent need to be developed into a ‘university city’ or a higher education hub in Sarawak.

In expressing this view, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong chairman Wong Ching Yong strongly appeals to the Sarawak government to consider inviting Fudan University to establish a branch campus here.

“Sibu, geographically due to its central location in Sarawak, is actually most suitable for Fudan University to establish a branch campus,” said Wong in a statement today.

He pointed out that Sibu parents, regardless of race and religion, are renowned for grooming professionals like doctors, dentists, accountants, and engineers, among others.

“Moreover, the number of Sibu students who have studied in and graduated from China over the years is among the highest in Sarawak.”

With Kuching serving as the administrative centre it is very versatile in economic advancement and activities.

On the other hand, he pointed out, Sibu needs to strengthen its educational development, especially by evolving into a university city, to give the young men and women of Sibu a brighter and better future.

“Sibu’s industrial development conditions are not as good as Bintulu’s, and we lack the oil or natural gas resources of Bintulu and Miri. Sibu does not have the unique natural resources as in Miri and Kuching.

“If Sarawak aims for a balanced development across the south, central and northern regions, then Sibu must be given an opportunity to grow. Education is the best choice.

“Wuhan in China is an example of economic take-off through the development of well-known universities such as Wuhan University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Before the establishment of the university city, the local economy was relatively slow, lagging far behind some first-tier cities.”

In fact, Wong noted, not only Wuhan in the central region but also Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou and other places have consolidated economic progress through the development of higher education.

“With the establishment of the university campus in Sibu, Sibu will naturally be more attractive to business communities, and local and foreign investments will come because universities can produce quality human resources especially in IT, AI and so on, which are needed by the business sectors.”

Wong also believes that if Sibu becomes a university city, it will help to reverse or arrest brain drain out of Sibu.

Wong made these remarks in response to Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s statement that the Sarawak government was in negotiations with Fudan University to establish a branch campus in Sarawak, and the talks were progressing smoothly.

In his speech, when gracing a Chinese New Year dinner organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday night, Abang Johari had said that he welcomed China universities to set up their branch campus in Sarawak to provide opportunities for Sarawakian students to pursue their tertiary education.

“We are eyeing Fudan University and we are at the moment engaging with the university on whether they agree to have a campus in Sarawak. Fudan University is one of the top five universities in China,” Abang Johari added.

Meanwhile, Wong recalled in 2012, United Chinese Association (UCA) Sibu formed a taskforce to pursue government’s recognition of the medical schools of Fudan University and Shanghai Jiaotong University.

“With Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim (Kui Hian) providing leadership in this endeavour and joint efforts of UCA Sibu, Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) in September 2013 fully recognised the medical degrees of these two universities in Shanghai.

“Because of cheaper tuition fees offered by these two universities, many students are able to complete their medical degrees and are now working in government hospitals.”

Fudan University, one of the top 50 universities in the world, has been the dream destination for many students and parents of Malaysia for many years, he noted.

With education still under the jurisdiction of the federal government, Wong once again strongly urged the two Members of Parliament for Sibu, namely Oscar Ling and Alice Lau, to fight hard for or facilitate the establishment of Fudan University campus in Sibu.

“These two DAP MPs have been senior Members of Parliament for over ten years and must work to materialise the establishment of a branch of Fudan University in Sibu.

“Otherwise, they would be failing again and again to live up to the strong support of their constituents.”