Welfare Dept to help Riam homeowners who lost roofing during windstorm yesterday

MIRI (Feb 27): A total of 10 homeowners at Happy Garden in Riam, whose roofing materials were blown off during a windstorm yesterday, will receive assistance from the Welfare Department (JKM).

Transport Minister and Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the victims will receive cash to buy materials to repair their houses.

“I was not here yesterday when the incident occurred and when I came to see the situation here today, indeed there was some serious damage on a few houses.

“I have informed JKM Miri to do some checking and gather the victims’ information,” he told reporters after a visit today.

Lee said JKM Miri will engage the Fire and Rescue Department to determine the damage before deciding on the amount for repair works.

Yesterday, a windstorm around 2pm blew off roof materials of 10 houses in the area.