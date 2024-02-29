Sarawak NGOs want govt to give Salang post to continue serving state, country

KUCHING (Feb 29): Two Sarawak-based non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have called on the state and federal governments to give Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum a position that enables him to contribute to Sarawak and Malaysia.

Persatuan Terabai Menua (TM) and Persatuan Intelektual Pribumi Sarawak (Perantis) said the move would also show appreciation for the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president’s contributions.

“Salang is a name that does not need to be introduced to the people of Sarawak and he is a veteran political figure from the era of Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS). He is indeed a leader of calibre.

“His leadership prowess can be seen after the passing of the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing. Salang, who is a veteran political figure, made a comeback to shoulder the responsibility as president of the Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in place of Masing,” the NGOs said in a joint statement.

According to the organisations, under Salang’s leadership during the 12th state election, PRS contested 11 seats and won all of them for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under chairman Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The NGOs said during the last parliamentary election, PRS contested in six seats and won five under Salang’s leadership, thus contributed to the formation of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“PRS is a local grassroots party representing members and supporters consisting of the Dayaks, especially in the interior of Sarawak. PRS fully supports the leadership of the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“Therefore, it is appropriate that the president of the PRS party be appointed as a senator by the Unity Government led by Anwar. The Malaysian Madani government should also consider seriously the efforts of PRS, which was also involved in forming the Unity Government,” said the NGOs.

The NGOs added that with Abang Johari’s astute foresight, he “would undoubtedly envision Salang’s role within the Sarawak state government administration too”.

The statement was signed by Perantis advisor Wellie Henry Majang and TM founder Wilfred Nissem.

During the 2022 parliamentary election, Salang stood in Julau but was defeated by Parti Bangsa Malaysia president Larry Sng.

In 2018, he lost the same seat to a then independent Sng.

Salang was Julau MP from 1999 to 2018 and served as Information, Communications and Culture deputy minister; Energy, Water and Communications deputy minister; and Foreign Affairs deputy minister.