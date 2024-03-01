DAP man demands Umno Youth chief retract comments on bak kut teh

KUCHING (March 1): A member of Democratic Action Party (DAP) has called on Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh to retract his statement opposing the inclusion of ‘bak kut teh’ in the national heritage food list.

Soo Tien Ren, an assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, in a statement urged Akmal to apologise to all Malaysians and embrace the nation’s multiculturalism.

“Being part of Kerajaan Perpaduan (Unity Government) means we should embrace diversity and call for unity, not dividing our nation,” he said, emphasising the importance of mutual respect and tolerance in a multicultural society.

Soo highlighted Malaysia’s diverse cultural landscape, where different communities celebrate distinct festivals.

He argued that recognising bak kut teh as a national cultural heritage is a nod to the unique culture of the Chinese community, emphasising Malaysia’s status as a unique and multicultural nation.

In this regard, he expressed concerns about making concessions based on the sensitivities of a particular group, fearing that it could lead to the assimilation of Malaysia’s minority cultures over time.

“Therefore, Umno Youth group should clarify whether their ultimate goal is to assimilate the Chinese, Indian, Iban and Kadazan communities.

“If not, then there is no need to be so sensitive about minority cultures, but rather to welcome and embrace them as part of Malaysia’s unique culture,” stressed Soo.

Soo also brought attention to another culinary heritage, Kolo Mee from Kuching, being listed in the announcement.

“It is well known that traditional Kolo Mee is cooked with non-halal ingredients, and most ‘red’ Kolo Mee is made with char siu oil.

“In this context, is Umno also opposed to Sarawak’s Kolo Mee being listed as a national cultural heritage? If Akmal Salleh is also opposed to this, then he is clearly dividing the country,” added Soo.