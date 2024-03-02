Matang Wildlife Centre, Kubah National Park temporarily closed due to unsafe weather conditions, says SFC

KUCHING (March 2): The Matang Family Park Phase 2, Matang Wildlife Centre and Kubah National Park here are temporarily closed for the safety of visitors.

The Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) announced this today, and said the temporary closure is due to floods and unsafe weather conditions and to prevent any untoward incidents.

“This precaution is implemented to ensure the safety to all visitors of the parks,” it said in a Facebook post.

SFC also urged everyone to stay safe during these unfavourable weather conditions and to remain vigilant with their surroundings, especially during floods.

“Your cooperation is vital to all,” it said.

It also advised the public to stay informed via its official communication channels. For further inquiries, call the Matang Wildlife Centre at 011-6572 9228 or Kubah National Park at 011-6572 9242.