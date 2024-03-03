Dr Sim backs proposal for new Bau District Council headquarters

BAU (Mar 3): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian supports the proposal for a new headquarters for Bau District Council (MDB) as the current building is small and lacking facilities.

Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said he will follow up with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to realise the building of the new MDB headquarters, estimated at RM12 million.

“All (local) council buildings are important. We want these buildings to be iconic and provide facilities to better serve the public. There should be library, auditorium (and so on).

“Most of my planning for the new building, the top floor is open to public to visit and enjoy the view from there. An example is the Miri City Hall,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bau branch’s Lunar New Year Gala at the Civic Centre here last night.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep who spoke earlier had made a request for RM12 million to be approved for the new MDB building.

Henry said although RM4 million had been initially approved for this purpose, a bigger allocation is needed to build a three-storey building with more facilities to better serve the 74,000 population in Bau district.

At the event, Henry also requested for Dr Sim’s assistance to solve the temporary occupation licence (TOL) of land issue affecting the Chinese community in Bau.

According to Henry, most of the Chinese in Bau are living on TOL land which are on mining lease, and he hoped that the land will be surveyed and issued with titles.

In response, Dr Sim said he will discuss the matter with the director of Land and Survey Department whom he usually meets every month.

He called for the information regarding the TOL to be compiled so that he can present it to the director of Land and Survey Department during their next meeting.

On another matter, Dr Sim who is also SUPP president is happy that the local SUPP branch is working together with the local elected representative on matters and issues on the ground.

Also present at the dinner were Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and political secretaries to the Premier John Nyigor and Charles Chad Nissom.