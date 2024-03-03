SDMC informed about accumulation of debris in Katibas River, says Kapit Resident  

KAPIT (March 3): The accumulation of floating wood debris at the confluence of Sungai Katibas and Sungai Rajang near Song town here this morning has been reported to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In confirming this, Kapit Resident Galong Luang, who chairs the Kapit Division Disaster Management Committee, said he received the information at around 10am and immediately notified the SDMC.

“I was told that there were flash floods in Ulu Sungai Katibas, triggered by the excessive rainfall happening over the past several days.

“I believe the deluge, carrying with it debris and also thick mud, reached the river section at the Song Bazaar Waterfront this morning.

“This situation poses great danger to all river transportation, especially longboats. In this respect, I have informed the Song District Office to monitor the situation and not allow any travelling via boats along the Katibas River.

“I have also told them to check the situation tomorrow (March 4),” said Galong when contacted.

He also advised villagers living along the rivers to exercise extra care and be very alert, especially when travelling via boats.

Photos showing the floating debris were widely shared by Facebook users.

Netizen Carol Telesa said the townsfolk were shocked to see so much wood debris drifting from Sungai Katibas.

“The situation is almost similar to the logjam incident in 2010,” she said.

Another Facebook user Treena Mazda believed the incident was due to heavy rain in the upriver of Sungai Katibas.

She advised river users to be careful when navigating their way through the debris.