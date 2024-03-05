Chemsains partners with Ecosecurities to drive carbon market industry

KUCHING (March 5): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan lauds the partnership between Sarawak-based Chemsain Sustainability (Chemsain) and global firm Ecosecurities Group (Ecosecurities) in collaborating to drive the carbon market industry throughout the region and assist in decarbonisation solutions.

“I commend and congratulate Chemsain for the work they have done over the past 40 years. They have played a critical role in Sarawak’s development and this partnership with Ecosecurities is the right one.

“For Sarawak to be developed, we must all come together, both the private and public sector,” he said in a press release following a meeting with Chemsain and Ecosecurities at Wisma Sumber Alam here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, highlighted the important role Invest Sarawak plays in fostering a landscape conducive for collaborations between local and international companies.

The press release also said the Chemsains and Ecoseurities partnership aims to support Sarawak’s green agenda, through developing portfolio of climate solution projects and leveraging private sector investment through Public-Private Partnership.

It added the partnership supports the development of Sarawak’s policy and regulatory settings that facilitate investment and link to Article 6 of the UNFCCC Paris Agreement.

Chemsains executive chairman Dr John Chan said this collaboration underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the region pivot towards decarbonisation solutions and creating new opportunities within the carbon market sector.

“Chemsain is a highly experienced and reputable company with businesses in the areas of environmental, engineering, monitoring, laboratory services and water infrastructure, having work experience throughout the South-East Asian (SEA) region.

“In 2022, the company pivoted to sustainability to keep pace with the market demand and landscape, anchoring various government and private sector projects in Malaysia, Brunei and making inroads to Indonesia,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ecosecurities is described as a leading global carbon project developer with over two decades of experience in the international carbon markets.

Its chief executive officer Pablo Fernandez and regional director Peter Stephen were present at the meeting.