Implement RM6.6 bil development projects this year – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (March 5): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor wants all state and federal agencies to make a concerted effort to ensure all the RM6.6 billion

development projects approved under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) are implemented this year.

“For the year 2024, Sabah will receive a RM6.6 billion development fund for various programmes including premises development (Tamu Desa), repairing, cleaning and treating Tuaran river, flood mitigation project, new school construction, upgrading and maintenance of dilapidated schools as well as the construction of new clinics.

“It is important that there is synergy between state and federal agencies to ensure prompt implementation of all these projects for the people’s benefit,” he said when chairing the State Development Action Council (MTPNg) meeting at Menara Kinabalu on Tuesday.

He said all must have a sense of urgency and work fast to resolve problems in the inclusive spirit of Malaysia Madani and Sabah Maju Jaya to give the best service to the people and Sabah’s development.

He said the old method of delivering services is no longer applicable for effective implementation of each government policy.

“Instead, we must improve the delivery system to expedite the approval process in every department. In addition, government agencies must take full advantage of technology including digitalisation to boost the government’s delivery services,” he said.

Hajiji said this is important too that the government becomes the facilitator for all, especially the private sector that is driving the nation’s economy.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his call for all elected representatives and department heads to go down to the ground and effectively resolve problems that affect the people.

He said up till January 2024 Sabah had spent RM4.9 billion or 97.01 per cent of the allocation under RP3 of the 12MP.

Hajiji urged the implementing ministries, departments and agencies to take proactive measures in ensuring Sabah’s RP4 of the 12MP performance be at par with the national percentage.

Economic analysts had dubbed 2023 as the year of transition for the national economy and 2024 as the year of implementation for all the policies that had been planned, he said, adding that the economy is expected to stabilise despite facing an uncertain global market.

“The government remains committed to its economic efforts to attract high-impact investments through initiatives under the Madani economy framework, National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP).

“Among the sectors that will benefit from these strategies are the construction sector, as the government has allocated RM72.3 billion for transportation, water and energy,” he said.

Also present were State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and Federal State Secretary Datuk Makhzan Mahyuddin.