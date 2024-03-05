Muhd Sufri-Esa win Cup in KGS Monthly Medal Pickleball tourney

KUCHING (March 5): Muhd Sufri Kasuadi-Esa Hossen beat Irwansyah Mohammad-Hairuddin Fadzli in straight sets of 21-19, 21-16 to win the Cup final of the Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) Monthly Medal (February) Pickleball Tournament at KGS last Sunday.

The champions received RM150, a trophy and medals while the first runner-up received RM100 and medals.

The losing semifinalists were Saladin Kusaidi-Ahmad Johar Mantali and Amirul Ismaili-Samsudin Ali who each collected RM80 and medals.

Muhd Sufri picked up two more prizes after he was judged the ‘Most Male Valuable Player’ and ‘Best Player of Tournament’ while Saperi Rambli won the ‘Best Sportsmanship’ award.

The Plate category was won by Hafizan Hanafi-Awangku Abd Rahman who beat Mohd Nur Mahli-Nur Hanisya Salleh 21-15.

Finishing joint third were Khairulnizam Jamaludin-Amin Adenan and Maggie Ng-Jeffrey Omar.

Hafisz Rachman Drahman-Oscar Choo beat Abdul Anuuar Mohamed-Nazarudin Zaidin 21-15 to lift the Bowl title while the Shield final was won by Abd Hakim Selamat-Shapiee Samat after they defeated Muhd Fadhil Abdullah-Ruth Lua 21-11.

Rush Lua also walked away with the ‘Most Valuable Female Player’ award.

KGS non-golfing activities chairman Wilfred Mujah gave away the prizes in this tournament that attracted 52 players.

The event was organised by KGS in collaboration with Jokers Pickleball Club and Kelab Rekreasi Berimbai Kuching. It was supported by Kuching Pickleball Association.