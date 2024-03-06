Premier: S’wak to study cascading power source in Limbang, Lawas to generate electricity

MIRI (March 6): The Sarawak government will conduct a study on generating electricity using ‘cascading power source’ in Limbang and Lawas, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said countries such as Canada have already been using such approach to generate power.

“We will be conducting a study to generate power using cascading power source along the rivers in Limbang and Lawas, and this approach does not require land acquisition.

“This is a new technology, just like in Canada where 50 per cent of power in the country is generated through cascading power source from its rivers.

“This will certainly give Limbang and Lawas a brighter future,” he said in a press conference after a working visit to the Limbang Waterfront project site today.

He also said that Limbang and Lawas will have full coverage of treated water supply and electricity supply by 2025.