Sibu man gets one year, two strokes for cheating to settle gambling debt

SIBU (March 6): The Magistrates’ Court here sentenced a man today to one year in prison and two strokes of the cane for cheating an individual of RM4,000 to settle his gambling debt.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry convicted Eugene Vernon Jelani, 37, on his own guilty plea and also fined him RM3,000 in default six months’ imprisonment.

The accused paid the fine.

Eugene was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of between one and 10 years and whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused on April 16, 2023 deceived a 40-year-old man into believing he was selling a pickup truck and heavy machinery being auctioned by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation.

On April 27, the victim made a deposit payment of RM4,000 to Eugene via two payment vouchers, with the accused promising to deliver the pickup truck and heavy machinery within three weeks.

When he failed to do so, the victim filed a police report.

An investigation revealed Eugene committed the crime as he was desperate for money to pay a gambling debt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Amirul Hakim Mohamad Zamri prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented.