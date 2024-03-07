Premier: Work on RM6.1 bln four-lane northern coastal highway to start in 2025

MIRI (March 7): Construction on the RM6.1 billion Northern Sarawak Coastal Highway will begin next year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said the mega project connecting Limbang, Brunei, and Miri with Lawas will have four lanes and is expected to take five years to complete.

He said it will complement other ongoing mega projects in the northern region, especially in Lawas and Limbang.

“In Lawas, we have identified an area to be developed as a port and the new Lawas Airport and that private company will be involved in developing a recreational site facing Brunei Bay, which is not far from the port,” he told a press conference during his visit to Limbang on Wednesday.

Abang Johari said other mega projects in the division include the expansion of the new Limbang Airport, which will enable bigger aircraft to land.

He said the state government has also identified another site for a recreational area in Limbang facing Brunei Bay, which will promote tourism in the division.

The Premier said 226 projects had been approved for Limbang Division at a cost of RM462.1 billion.

As of February, he said 93 projects had been completed, while 91 are under construction.

He added the remaining 57 projects are still under planning.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, federal Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, and Batu Danau assemblyman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang.