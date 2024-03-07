Dr Sim: Proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre awaiting financial mechanism to be finalised

KUCHING (March 7): The much-anticipated proposed Sarawak Cancer Centre in Kota Samarahan is currently waiting for its financial mechanism to be finalised between the state and federal governments, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the final decision now laid in the hands of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“It is down to the Premier and Prime Minister to sit down and discuss on the financial options.

“Our Premier had mentioned many times that the state is ready to fund the cancer centre but how much it costs to build it depends on how many beds, what sort of equipment, and so on.

“But since this is a once in a lifetime opportunity like our Sarawak Heart Centre, then we want the very best for our people,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Colorectal Cancer Awareness Campaign at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here today.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, said the state would like to see the construction of the cancer centre happen sooner rather than later.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and that is our Premier is so supportive of this centre.

“He told the Ministry of Health when the delegation paid him a courtesy call recently, that he wants to see the (construction of the) cancer centre completed during his tenure. So, I think that is a very strong message,” he said.

He was optimistic that both state and federal governments would be able to come up with a win-win solution.

“Everybody has agreed to the cancer centre including the new Health Minister and funds are also available.

“It’s only the paperwork left so I think it should not be too difficult,” he said.

On another matter, Dr Sim said floods in the state were caused by three factors namely the Sarawak River overflow, climate change and the local factor.

“We can tackle the local and Sarawak River overflow factors but in terms of climate change, we have to make sure that we do our part not to accelerate it.”

He also called on everyone in both the state and federal governments to work together to address the issue.

“It is also the federal government’s responsibility, and we are very fortunate that the minister in charge of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is our Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“I urge everyone to stop playing politics so that we can all get the job done,” he said.

Also present were State health director Dr Veronica Lugah, SGH director Dr Ngian Hie Ung, SGH consultant colorectal surgeon Dr Kenneth Voon, and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) consultant colorectal surgeon and lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Aini Fahriza Ibrahim.