Don’t be influenced by bad political culture, Kuching South mayor tells Sarawakians

KUCHING (March 9): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has urged Sarawakians to not be influenced by bad political culture.

He was speaking in response to criticism of him being present at the Jalan Ewe Hai fire scene on Thursday.

“Some people ask why I was there – it’s because I grew up there and I have a strong relationship with the people there.

“I was at the scene to provide assistance as part of my social responsibility. We serve the people regardless of the area.

“Also, as an elected people’s representative, we all should work together to bring Sarawak to greater heights and not point fingers only and create unhealthy culture”, he said.

He was speaking during the Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng Chinese New Year Thanksgiving Dinner at Chung Hua Primary School No. 3, here tonight.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sin expressed his gratitude to all Chinese associations, government agencies and all supporters of their charitable activities.

“This dinner aims to foster engagement and friendship, as well as combining the efforts of organisations to contribute to charitable works for a better Sarawak.

“The centre, regardless of race and religion, encourages more people, especially youngsters to be involved in charitable activities”, he said.

Also present were the organising chairman Kok Yong Hwa, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong along with other dignitaries and guests.