Premier: Sukma participation in S’wak to bolster national spirit, fortify unity across country

KUCHING (March 9): Participation from all states, including Brunei Darussalam, in the 21st edition of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) scheduled for August in Sarawak will bolster the national spirit and fortify unity across the country, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said around 15,000 athletes, along with officials are estimated to take part in the event.

“Through accomplishments and triumphs in the sporting arena, we are not only striving for excellence but also fostering a sense of unity that transcends differences and strengthens the bonds of kinship among Malaysians,” he said.

Abang Johari’s speech was read by Minister of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development of Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during the launching ceremony of Sukma XXI and Para Sukma XXI at Pullman Hotel here today.

Also present were Ministry of Youth and Sports secretary general Dr Nagulendran Kangayatkarasu representing Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh; and Deputy Minister of Women, Children, and Community Welfare Development of Sarawak cum Chef De Mission for Sarawak, Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam.

Abang Johari said that Sukma this year will encompass 37 sports, comprising 490 events, and will be competed across nine divisions in the state including Miri, Bintulu, Mukah, Sibu, Betong, Sri Aman, Serian, Samarahan, and Kuching.

“The sports cluster earmarked for Kuching comprises 25 sports, while Miri will host six sports, with three sports allocated to each of Samarahan, Sibu, Mukah, and Bintulu. Additionally, Serian, Sri Aman, and Betong will each accommodate one sport.

“The objective of hosting the 21st Sukma across nine divisions is to enable communities beyond Kuching to benefit economically and to provide athletes the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of Sarawak,” he said.

In light of this, Abang Johari expressed his expectation for Sarawakian athletes to pursue excellence with unwavering sportsmanship spirit and dedication.

The last time Sarawak hosted the Sukma games were in 1990 and 2016.