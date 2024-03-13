Tanjong Batu rep calls for traffic light timing adjustment to ease congestion

BINTULU (March 13): Traffic congestions on several main routes in the city centre, especially during peak hours, will be resolved for smoother traffic flow, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

Pang said he is concerned about the issue of backed-up traffic which occurs almost daily, especially at the Tanjung Batu traffic light intersection heading towards the city centre and Bintulu polyclinic.

“The issue is very serious especially during peak hours which results in long queues of vehicles every day,” he said after checking the situation yesterday.

During the inspection, Pang also discussed traffic flow and coordination of traffic lights with the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) and representatives of the Jepak Bridge contractor.

He hoped all relevant parties would discuss the ideal timing at each traffic light for a smoother traffic flow, while also reducing the level of road congestion in the area.

“It is important that the congestion issue be resolved immediately to facilitate the movement of road users and to enable them to reach their destination in time,” he said.