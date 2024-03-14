Two heat exhaustion cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Mar 14): Two heat exhaustion cases have been reported as Sabah is facing a heat wave brought by the prolonged hot and dry weather.

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said the two cases were reported in Beaufort district during the 4th and 11th Epi Week.

“From 1 January 2024 until 12 March 2024 (11th Epi Week), the cumulative cases related to the hot weather in Sabah are two heat exhaustion cases. Both were reported in Beaufort district on the 4th and 11th Epi Week,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr Asits added that no cases of heat cramp and heat stroke were reported.

He added that the first heat exhaustion case involved a 50-year-old man who experienced the symptom while cutting wood.

“The case was treated by the government hospital emergency department on January 22,” he said, adding the victim was discharged on the same day and had recovered.

Dr Asits said the second case was reported in the 11th Epi Week involving an 18-year-old male who also suffered heat exhaustion while participating in a football match.

“This case was treated at the government hospital emergency department on March 9. The victim was also discharged on the same day and has recovered,” he said.

Dr Asits said his department will strenghten the monitoring of illnesses related to the hot weather, ensure ample facilities for treatment and medicine, and carry out promotional and health education activities related to health care during the hot weather.

Prevention steps advised by the department include drinking ample water and reduce the intake of caffeine, alcohol and sweet drinks.

Dr Asits encouraged those fasting to drink eight glasses of water during breaking of fast and sahur.

Also encouraged is the use of air conditioner or fans for body cooling, wearing light and loose attire as well as the use of hats and umbrellas for protection from the sun, and be sensitive to the presence of wild animals such as snakes.

He said the excessive hot weather will cause a person to constantly sweat leading to reduced body liquid.

Among the illnesses caused by hot weather are dryness of the body, body heat, accelerated heartbeat, headaches, nausea and can cause convulsions or loose consciousness.

Children and senior citizens are high risk group, he said.

There were also no cases of snake bites during the hot weather until March 13, added Dr Asits.

The Malaysia Meteorology Department reported that all districts in Sabah registering maximum daily temperature of less than 35 celcius as of 4.30pm on Thursday.

It has also forecast the hot and dry weather in many places in the peninsula and Sabah for the next seven days from March 13.

The public can access the latest weather status at the METMalaysia website

(https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/).