31 Ramadan Bazaar operators compounded

Asits (second left) talking to a food seller at Dataran Deasoka Ramadan Bazaar during the walkabout – Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (March 15): The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) has issued 31 notices to Ramadan Bazaar operators since the start of the fasting month three days ago.

JKNS director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said the department is monitoring 105 locations across the state, involving 5,674 stalls.

“As of Thursday, we have inspected a total of 240 stalls and 31 notices have been issued with a compound amount of RM3,700.

“In addition, 12 sellers have committed offence of not wearing proper attire such as aprons, shoes and headgear, three have long fingernails and three wear personal jewelery such as watches and rings,” he said to reporters after a walkabout with JKNS team at the Dataran Deasoka Ramadan Bazaar here on Friday.

Asits said the 31 cases were considered high for the 240 stalls inspected for this three-day period.

“The district with the highest number of compounds is Tawau with 18, the second in Keningau with seven cases and other cases from other districts,” he explained.

According to Asits, last year 65 cases of food poisoning were reported, but not from the Ramadan bazaars.

“So far, no complaints or cases of food poisoning have been reported and it is hoped that this situation will remain as it was last year,” he said.