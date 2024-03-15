Jepak rep: Don’t sell ‘karipap angin’, stale food at Ramadan bazaars

BINTULU (March 15): Traders at Ramadan bazaars must continue providing top quality products and service to their customers, said Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee.

He called on associations to ensure members conduct their businesses with sincerity and integrity.

“I hope the traders will conduct their business activities prudently with high integrity and we don’t want to hear about different versions of dishes like ‘karipap angin’, karipap oxigen’ (curry puffs with no filling) and recycled (stale) foods,” he said when officiating at the Lasar Kenyalang Ramadan bazaar yesterday.

“Those who don’t have time to cook at home come to the bazaar to help boost their income.”

To ensure the safety of the bazaars, Iskandar also called on Bintulu police under chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali to conduct regular patrols.

Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Datu Muhammad Yakup Kari said the authority sought to provide a spacious, calm, and orderly place for the people.

He said BDA’s three main Ramadan bazaars were Lasar Kenyalang (50 lots), Bintulu Sentral (48 lots), and Samalaju (13 lots).

BDA has also approved private sector bazaars at Medan Assyakirin-Sing Kwong (50 lots), Tamu e-Mart (19 lots), Pusat Komersial Kidurong-Fresh Mart (20 lots), Times Square Megamall (19 lots), Kidurong Hills Commercial Centre (two lots), and Samalaju – Press Metal (20 lots), he said.

In total there were 241 stalls and BDA hoped this would boost the local economy, said Yakup.

Stallholder Adib Amirull, 28, who runs an Arabic rice stall said the response from the public at Lasar Kenyalang Ramadan bazaar has been overwhelming.

“Our Arabic rice has sold out even though we know the economy is not stable, but traders in the bazaar are still able to generate steady income,” he said.

A regular trader at Ramadan bazaars, he has also set up another stall at the Medan Assyakirin Ramadan bazaar.

“At our stall there during peak hour, we can sell all our Arabic rice in just one hour,” he said.

Due to rising costs and the revised Sales and Service Tax (SST), Adib said he had no choice but to increase prices.

However, he said Ramadan bazaars are still the best place for traders like him to earn extra income.

Among those present during the official launching were BDA deputy chairman Datuk Haidar Khan Asghar Khan and Bintulu Deputy Resident Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey.