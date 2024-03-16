Pelagus longhouse residents want immediate repair to road partially blocked by landslide

MIRI (March 16): Residents of Jalit Manok longhouse at Pasir Nai Pala Wong Pelagus, Kapit are appealing to the authorities to repair the only road connecting the longhouse to SK Nanga Pelagus, as the road has been obstructed by landslide.

One of the residents, Ugik Jalit, said potholes are now dotting the whole stretch of the road, and the left section of the road has collapsed, causing that stretch to be narrow and making it difficult for vehicles to pass through.

“We hope the road can be repaired as soon as possible, as the longer the condition persists, the worse it will become. In fact, the road is the only route for us to send our children to school.

“There is an alternative route through Pelagus rapids which is a very dangerous area. Many lives have been lost there,” he said.

Walking through the road may be possible, he added, but it would take about two hours to reach the school.