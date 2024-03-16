Uggah: No reports of fatalities in government project construction sites in S’wak to date

KUCHING (March 16): The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development has yet to receive reports of fatalities in construction sites of government projects to date, said its minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The deputy premier said this is despite the existence of not less than 100 sites statewide.

Amidst the ongoing efforts to salvage previously sick projects, Uggah said his ministry was still able to achieve zero fatalities to date.

“I have helmed the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development for around three years now. I have yet to receive any report of fatality on our (construction) sites.

“So, I hope the JKR (Public Works Department) will continue to monitor the compliance (with safety measures) with full commitment. Make our road and bridge construction sites very safe for all,” he said.

Uggah also appealed to all contractors to strictly adhere to safety Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and regulations set by JKR at construction sites.

He underscored the profound impact of ensuring the safety of all workers.

“When a father leaves for work at a road or bridge construction site, his family expects him to return home safely and with a smile on his face.

“So, it is absolutely important that all the SOPs, the regulations that we have issued are adhered to all the time, every time,” he said, while reminding the contractors to be vigilant regardless of work pressures that may arise.

Uggah said this during a gathering yesterday, jointly organised by JKR and the Sri Datai CHM JV Sdn Bhd, commemorating the achievement of safe man-hours without any Lost Time Injury (LTI) on two projects in Sri Aman.

The projects are the construction of a highway from Sebuyau to Lingga and the Lingga bridge and the approach road.

Also present during the gathering were Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden, Bukit Begunan assemblyman Datuk Mong Dagang, Sri Aman Development Agency chairperson Datuk Sri Rohani Karim, Lingga assembly woman Dayang Noorazah Awang Sohor, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development Permanent Secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau, and JKR Director Datu Ir Richard Tajan.

Shifting focus to maritime safety, Uggah directed JKR to reevaluate safety protocols and facilities at all ferry terminals.

He stressed the importance of enforcing safety measures such as wearing life jackets and emphasised stern action against those refusing to comply.