Duo who fought over homeless man’s boxes in Kuching placed on six-month peace bond

KUCHING (March 18): The Magistrates’ Court here today placed two men on a six-month bond to keep the peace of RM500 each for fighting at a house last month.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Tan Kuok Chong, 48, and Mohd Nezzary Abdullah, 52, on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, at around 11pm on Feb 29, Tan was at a house in Jalan Ellis here when he was approached by four men, who hit him until he sustained injuries to his right rib area.

The investigation found the fight occurred because Tan had entered the empty house and removed boxes belonging to a homeless man, who had requested Mohd Nezzary guard the boxes.

An argument occurred after Tan provoked Mohd Nezzary, which then led to a fight between them.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while neither Tan nor Mohd Nezzary were represented by legal counsel.